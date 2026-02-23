Streamline Results Announces Launch of Streamline Claims, a Mobile App Transforming the Insurance Claims Process
New app lets users document belongings, scan receipts, and generate insurance-ready claim packages in minutes not weeks
When a fire, flood or theft hits, the last thing a family needs is to spend weeks trying to remember what they owned and what it was worth. Streamline Claims solves that.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streamline Results, a digital marketing and technology agency with more than 15 years of experience serving businesses across the United States, today announced the launch of Streamline Claims, a mobile application designed to fundamentally change the way homeowners, renters, and small business owners document their personal belongings and navigate the insurance claims process after a property loss.
— Jonathan Johnson
Available on iOS and Android, Streamline Claims enables users to build a comprehensive, photo-documented inventory of everything they own before a loss occurs, and guides them through a step-by-step claim-filing workflow when disaster strikes. The result is a complete, insurance-ready claim package that can be generated in minutes and shared directly with insurers and adjusters.
The Problem Streamline Claims Solves
Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans file insurance claims for losses they cannot fully document. Without receipts, photos, or serial numbers, policyholders are at a significant disadvantage, and adjusters routinely settle claims for far less than their true value. According to industry research, the average homeowner recovers substantially less than the replacement cost of their lost or damaged belongings, not because their coverage is inadequate, but because they cannot prove ownership or value.
Streamline Claims was built to eliminate this gap. By encouraging users to log items as they purchase them — before any loss — the app transforms what was once a painful, reactive process into a proactive protection strategy that pays off when it matters most.
Key Features
Personal Belongings Inventory: A searchable, category-organized log of everything a user owns, including item name, brand, model, serial number, purchase price, estimated replacement value, and location within the home.
Photo Capture & Receipt Scanner: Guided camera overlays prompt users to photograph items from multiple angles. The built-in receipt scanner uses optical character recognition (OCR) to automatically extract item names, purchase prices, and purchase dates — eliminating manual data entry.
Guided Claim Filing Workflow: A step-by-step wizard walks users through documenting a loss event, selecting affected items, attaching incident photos, and reviewing a summary of total estimated losses.
Instant Claim Package Generation: With a single tap, users generate a professionally formatted PDF or CSV claim package — complete with itemized lists, embedded photos, receipt documentation, and total replacement value — ready to share directly with an insurer or adjuster.
Encrypted Cloud Backup: All inventory data is encrypted and backed up automatically in real time, so the documentation survives even when the devices and belongings do not.
Availability and Pricing
Streamline Claims will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play in Q4 2026. The app will offer a free tier supporting up to 25 items, with paid tiers, Streamline Plus at $4.99 per month, and Streamline Pro at $9 per month, unlocking unlimited inventory, unlimited claim exports, receipt OCR, barcode scanning, shared household access, and an insurance policy vault. A white-label plan for insurance agents and brokers will also be available at custom pricing.
Users can join the early access waitlist today at streamlineclaims.com
About Streamline Results
Streamline Results is a conversion-focused digital marketing agency founded in 2009 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. With more than 15 years of experience serving businesses ranging from independent local operators to Fortune 500 companies, Streamline Results specializes in local search, lead generation, and digital product development for service-based industries. Streamline Claims is the agency’s first consumer mobile application. Learn more at streamlineresults.com.
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.