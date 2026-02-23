Streamline Results Announces Launch of Streamline Claims, a Mobile App Transforming the Insurance Claims Process

Streamline Claims

Streamline Claims

New app lets users document belongings, scan receipts, and generate insurance-ready claim packages in minutes not weeks

When a fire, flood or theft hits, the last thing a family needs is to spend weeks trying to remember what they owned and what it was worth. Streamline Claims solves that.”
— Jonathan Johnson
THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streamline Results, a digital marketing and technology agency with more than 15 years of experience serving businesses across the United States, today announced the launch of Streamline Claims, a mobile application designed to fundamentally change the way homeowners, renters, and small business owners document their personal belongings and navigate the insurance claims process after a property loss.

Available on iOS and Android, Streamline Claims enables users to build a comprehensive, photo-documented inventory of everything they own before a loss occurs, and guides them through a step-by-step claim-filing workflow when disaster strikes. The result is a complete, insurance-ready claim package that can be generated in minutes and shared directly with insurers and adjusters.

The Problem Streamline Claims Solves

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans file insurance claims for losses they cannot fully document. Without receipts, photos, or serial numbers, policyholders are at a significant disadvantage, and adjusters routinely settle claims for far less than their true value. According to industry research, the average homeowner recovers substantially less than the replacement cost of their lost or damaged belongings, not because their coverage is inadequate, but because they cannot prove ownership or value.

Streamline Claims was built to eliminate this gap. By encouraging users to log items as they purchase them — before any loss — the app transforms what was once a painful, reactive process into a proactive protection strategy that pays off when it matters most.

Key Features

Personal Belongings Inventory: A searchable, category-organized log of everything a user owns, including item name, brand, model, serial number, purchase price, estimated replacement value, and location within the home.

Photo Capture & Receipt Scanner: Guided camera overlays prompt users to photograph items from multiple angles. The built-in receipt scanner uses optical character recognition (OCR) to automatically extract item names, purchase prices, and purchase dates — eliminating manual data entry.

Guided Claim Filing Workflow: A step-by-step wizard walks users through documenting a loss event, selecting affected items, attaching incident photos, and reviewing a summary of total estimated losses.

Instant Claim Package Generation: With a single tap, users generate a professionally formatted PDF or CSV claim package — complete with itemized lists, embedded photos, receipt documentation, and total replacement value — ready to share directly with an insurer or adjuster.

Encrypted Cloud Backup: All inventory data is encrypted and backed up automatically in real time, so the documentation survives even when the devices and belongings do not.

Availability and Pricing

Streamline Claims will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play in Q4 2026. The app will offer a free tier supporting up to 25 items, with paid tiers, Streamline Plus at $4.99 per month, and Streamline Pro at $9 per month, unlocking unlimited inventory, unlimited claim exports, receipt OCR, barcode scanning, shared household access, and an insurance policy vault. A white-label plan for insurance agents and brokers will also be available at custom pricing.

Users can join the early access waitlist today at streamlineclaims.com

About Streamline Results

Streamline Results is a conversion-focused digital marketing agency founded in 2009 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. With more than 15 years of experience serving businesses ranging from independent local operators to Fortune 500 companies, Streamline Results specializes in local search, lead generation, and digital product development for service-based industries. Streamline Claims is the agency’s first consumer mobile application. Learn more at streamlineresults.com.

Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Streamline Results Announces Launch of Streamline Claims, a Mobile App Transforming the Insurance Claims Process

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
Company/Organization
Streamline Results
1710 N. Moorpark Rd, #135
Thousand Oaks, California, 93561
United States
+1 805-409-9011
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At Streamline Results, Inc. we pride ourselves as being the one-stop-shop for you web design services, online marketing, Google Maps rankings, social media marketing, and search engine optimization specialist. We strongly believe that you should get all of your services at one company, at affordable prices. Our qualified and professional service will deliver highly valuable results at an affordable price with streamline precision and customer service that is unmatched in the online industry. Streamline Results, Inc. has serviced over 1,000 clients and helped them achieve their online marketing goals. Below is a list of some of the many marketing services we have provided to our highly esteemed clients.

SEO Company Thousand Oaks

More From This Author
Streamline Results Announces Launch of Streamline Claims, a Mobile App Transforming the Insurance Claims Process
Agency IQ 360 Launches Profit Intelligence Platform Built for SEO Agencies
SoCal Poolfection Recognized as One of Simi Valley’s Top Pool Service Companies
View All Stories From This Author