Agency IQ 360 Launches Profit Intelligence Platform Built for SEO Agencies
New software delivers true client profitability, profit-aware sprint planning, and operational clarity for SEO and marketing agencies.
Most agencies know their revenue, but very few know which clients actually make them money,” said a spokesperson for Agency IQ 360. We built Agency IQ 360 to bring clarity back to agency operations.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agency IQ 360, a new profit intelligence platform purpose-built for marketing and SEO agencies, officially launches today, a groundbreaking business intelligence platform designed to help marketing and SEO agencies finally understand which clients, channels, and tasks truly deliver profit, and which quietly drain it.
Agency IQ 360 addresses a problem most agency owners quietly struggle with: while revenue is easy to see, true profitability is not. By combining financial data, delivery effort, and execution intelligence into a single system, the platform reveals which clients, channels, and tasks actually generate profit and which ones quietly erode margins. Agency IQ 360's goal is to increase profits for SEO Companies.
In an era where most agencies rely on spreadsheets and disconnected dashboards to track performance, Agency IQ 360 brings clarity and control to agency operations. The platform combines financial insights with execution data to answer one fundamental question that agency owners rarely have a clear answer to: which clients deliver the highest profit margins.
A Deep Look at Profitability, Not Just Activity
Agency IQ 360 goes beyond traditional reporting tools by integrating profitability science and operational execution intelligence in one place. The product’s modular architecture includes:
- Client IQ: True client profitability with revenue, cost, and margin analytics
- Work IQ: Automated, profit-aware task prioritization and sprint generation
- Channel IQ: Profitability comparison across SEO, PPC, LSA, and other channels
- Task IQ: Effort vs impact scoring for work transparency
- Margin IQ and Risk IQ: Higher-level indicators that protect agency health
Designed for agency founders, operations leaders, and delivery managers, the platform reveals not just what’s happening — but what to do next. This insight empowers agencies to run more strategically and profitably.
Automated Sprint Logic for Actionable Execution
A key differentiator is the built-in sprint engine, which generates monthly and quarterly task plans based on:
- Impact
- Effort
- Risk
- Client profitability weighting
This workflow-driven approach ensures teams work on what matters most — aligned to business outcomes, not just task completion.
Live Screenshots Available
Use official screenshots from the Agency IQ 360 site to visually support the story. These images highlight real UI components such as dashboards, sprint views, profitability charts, and module breakdowns. Include these visuals inline or as downloadable assets to boost engagement.
Why This Matters
Traditional tools often track metrics such as traffic and rankings but fall short of demonstrating true business impact. Agency IQ 360 fills that gap by tying actions to profit — empowering agencies to:
- Stop guesswork and focus on outcome-driven tasks
- Manage clients by profit, not hours billed
- Predict risk before it becomes a problem
- Scale with confidence across multiple clients and service lines
- Availability
Agency IQ 360 is available now. Prospective customers can explore the platform and book a Free Profit Clarity Demo at: https://agencyiq360.com
