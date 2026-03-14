PoolPros.ai Launches as the First AI-Powered National Directory Connecting Homeowners To Verified Pool Professionals

New platform eliminates the guesswork from finding trusted pool care, giving homeowners instant access to vetted local professionals across the country

Homeowners deserve a better way to find a pool pro they can trust. We built this platform specifically for the pool service industry because it is a specialized trade that requires vetting.” — Jonathan Johnson

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PoolPros.ai , a new national online directory purpose-built for the pool service industry, officially launched today with a singular mission: to make it effortless for homeowners to find, compare, and connect with verified pool service companies in their area.The platform arrives at a time when the residential pool service market is experiencing record demand, yet homeowners continue to rely on fragmented search results, outdated review platforms, and word-of-mouth referrals that do not reflect current service quality or availability. PoolPros.ai changes that.The directory features a curated network of pool service companies spanning routine maintenance, equipment repair, chemical balancing, green-to-clean restoration, leak detection, and full pool renovation. Homeowners can search by location and service type, review company profiles with verified credentials, and connect directly with local professionals, all in one place.For pool service companies, PoolPros.ai represents a high-intent lead channel built around their specific trade, rather than a generic home services marketplace where they compete against unrelated contractors. Verified listings give companies a dedicated presence on a platform that speaks directly to their ideal customer.PoolPros.ai is now live and accepting listings from qualified pool service companies nationwide.To search for a pool professional or apply for a verified listing, visit PoolPros.ai.

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