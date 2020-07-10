Hwy 73 railroad bridge rehabilitation work and detour starts July 13 (July 10, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT contractors will be starting work on Hwy 73 south of Hibbing on Monday, July 13. The BNSF railroad bridge about 2.5 miles south of Hwy 169 will be rehabilitated. During the project, all traffic will be detoured on North Leighton Road and Town Line Road/County Hwy 60. Motorists are urged to use caution in the work zone and detour.

For more project details and detour map, please visit the project page: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy73-rr-bridge.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###