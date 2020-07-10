Summer construction in full swing, updates on Jackson area projects

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has several projects underway in the Jackson area. Here is a brief update of the work going on in Teton County.

Snake River South/Jackson South

Work is continuing on the second half of the Jackson South, or Snake River South reconstruction project, just north of Hoback Junction. Crews will be milling asphalt next week on the north end of the project. Traffic will be placed on a gravel surface through the section. Once milling has been completed, as well as some necessary dirtwork in the old road section, crews will begin an operation called full depth reclamation. This operation should start roughly at the end of the month. Final paving operations will follow in early August. In mid-August traffic will move onto the new pavement while work continues on the other side. The speed limit will be reduced through the area and delays of up to 20 minutes may be possible. WYDOT is asking travelers to plan accordingly and allow themselves ample time to reach their destination.

The project is the second half of a broader corridor improvement project between the Hoback Junction and Jackson on US 26/89/189/191. The scope of work for this job includes grading, draining, full depth reclamation, paving and a bridge replacement, placing post-tensioned precast concrete retaining walls, as well as miscellaneous work on approximately 3 and a half miles of roadway. The contract was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. this past May for about 67.5 million dollars.

Jackson South

WYDOT is also working on 3 miles of US 26/89/189/191, beginning at mile marker 148.70, just south of the town of Jackson. WYDOT, along with contract crews from H-K Contractors, are on schedule to complete the wearing course application by Saturday, July 11th. The road will not see striping operations until late July, but is tabbed to advise drivers on the correct lanes of travel.

The scope of work on this project includes milling and paving, wearing course, as well some miscellaneous work. The completion date for this project is October 31, 2020.

Flat Creek Bridge

WYDOT will be ceasing work on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway by Saturday morning, July 11. Work had continued into July due to several issues affecting the schedule including change orders and delayed delivery of materials related to COVID-19. Crews will be wrapping up phase 1 by the end of the week.

However, there will be limited traffic control in place during the no work period including concrete barriers in the center turn lane. Also, southbound traffic will see a slight shift in the lanes. Stage 2 work will take place starting Sept. 15, in order to avoid the summer congestion. The project scope includes extensive rehabilitation work to the deck and abutments, as well as other miscellaneous work. The work is part of district-wide bridge rehabilitation project. The project was awarded to Cannon Builders, Inc.

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT public involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.