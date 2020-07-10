Detour to be placed on I-29 off ramp and ND Hwy 13 interchange near Wahpeton

A detour will be in place on the northwest off ramp of the southbound I-29 and ND Hwy 13 interchange starting July 13th. The project consists of concrete pavement repair and asphalt preservation from Wahpeton to the ND Hwy 13 and I-29 interchange.

The detour is located at I-29 exit 23A. Drivers will be directed onto ND Hwy 13 east. Drivers planning on going west on ND Hwy 13 will be directed to an intersection just east of the interchange where they can safely U-turn and move onto the ND Hwy 13 westbound lanes. All other entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will be open.

The detour is expected to be in place throughout the week. Minimal delays are expected.

During the project

Motorists will be required to follow detour signs

Speed through detour reduced to 45 mph

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.