Westminster Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty To A Child Under 10 By One Over 16, Interference With Access To Emergency Services, Operating After License Suspended

CASE#: 20B103021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020 at approximately 11:50 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty To A Child Under 10 By One Over 16, Interference With Access To Emergency Services, Operating After License Suspended

ACCUSED: David Allen

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 9, 2020 at approximately 11:50 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Westminster. An investigation revealed that David Allen assaulted a family member and put a small child at risk. Allen was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks for processing. He was ordered to be held without bail at Southern State Correction Facility and to appear in court on July 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020 at 1:30 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: see attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov