Westminster Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty To A Child Under 10 By One Over 16, Interference With Access To Emergency Services, Operating After License Suspended

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103021
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020 at approximately 11:50 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty To A Child Under 10 By One Over 16, Interference With Access To Emergency Services, Operating After License Suspended
ACCUSED: David Allen
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 9, 2020 at approximately 11:50 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Westminster. An investigation revealed that David Allen assaulted a family member and put a small child at risk. Allen was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks for processing. He was ordered to be held without bail at Southern State Correction Facility and to appear in court on July 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020 at 1:30 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: see attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov