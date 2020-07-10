Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Assistance Requested/Attempting to Locate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

Attempting to Locate for the following charges: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

CASE#: 20A202603                        

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans           

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/20 1620 hours

STREET: Covey Drive

TOWN: Swanton, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Road

ACCUSED: Jason Lamos                                                AGE: 43 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)  

The Vermont State Police is looking for the public's assistance in attempting to locate Jason Lamos. An arrest warrant was granted for Lamos for the above charges. Lamos is suspected of assaulting and restraining the victim at his residence. A few days later, Lamos was in a physical altercation at the above address causing multiple injuries to the victim that required medical attention. Lamos has previous domestic assaults involving the same victim. Lamos is actively eluding law enforcement and has a history of eluding law enforcement. Lamos is known to drive a 2010 silver Ford Focus with Vermont registration HKF116. Lamos was last seen in the Highgate area in Franklin County.

 

Anyone with information about these incidents or the current whereabouts of Lamos is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

