Rutland Barracks - Possession of Marijuana
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402535
TROOPER: Kipp Colburn
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020
LOCATION: Castleton, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Drugs – Marijuana (T18 VSA 4230(a)(2)
ACCUSED: Patrick Saltis
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 9, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 30 in Bomoseen, Vermont for an observed motor vehicle violation.
Troopers identified the operator as, Patrick Saltis (58) of Poultney, Vermont. Indicators of the presence of regulated drugs were observed and Troopers seized a large plastic bag believed to contain a criminal amount of marijuana. Saltis was detained and released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 24, 2020.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 at 1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.