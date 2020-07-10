Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,855 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks - Possession of Marijuana

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402535

TROOPER: Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020

LOCATION: Castleton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Drugs – Marijuana (T18 VSA 4230(a)(2)

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Saltis

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 9, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 30 in Bomoseen, Vermont for an observed motor vehicle violation.

 

Troopers identified the operator as, Patrick Saltis (58) of Poultney, Vermont.  Indicators of the presence of regulated drugs were observed and Troopers seized a large plastic bag believed to contain a criminal amount of marijuana. Saltis was detained and released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 24, 2020.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 at 1000

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks - Possession of Marijuana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.