Rutland Barracks - Possession of Marijuana

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402535

TROOPER: Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020

LOCATION: Castleton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Drugs – Marijuana (T18 VSA 4230(a)(2)

ACCUSED: Patrick Saltis

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 9, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 30 in Bomoseen, Vermont for an observed motor vehicle violation.

Troopers identified the operator as, Patrick Saltis (58) of Poultney, Vermont. Indicators of the presence of regulated drugs were observed and Troopers seized a large plastic bag believed to contain a criminal amount of marijuana. Saltis was detained and released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 24, 2020.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020 at 1000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.