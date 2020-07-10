SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/TOWN OF READSBORO
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B302258
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/09/20 @ 0332 hours
STREET: Shippee Road
TOWN: readsboro
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Massachusetts Border
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Warm, clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, dirt road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown as of time of news release
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total; hood, roof, all doors due to rollover
INJURIES: Unknown as of news release submission
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: N/A Single vehicle crash
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/09/20 at approximately 0332 hours Vermont State Police
were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of 478 Shippee Road,
Readsboro, at the request of Readsboro Fire and Rescue. The call initially came
in as a medical call, however fire and rescue found it to be a motor vehicle
crash.
Troopers arrived on scene and began to investigate the incident. Two people who
were on scene, advised the vehicle was stolen from a camp they were staying at,
just over the border in Massachusetts. According to these two witnesses on
scene, they attempted to track down the vehicle on foot, from the Florida
Mountain area, and located the vehicle on its roof, in the ditch and nobody
around with it.
It was apparent on scene that speed was a factor in the actual crash itself, as
it appeared the operator lost control of the vehicle as they attempted to
negotiate a moderate curve in the roadway, and over corrected their steering.
The operator has yet to still be identified, however troopers are looking into
several leads. A later release will be sent out with any updates.
This case is considered still open, pending investigation. Anyone with any
information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont
State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously
online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.
Tpr Justin Walker
Vermont State Police 'B' Troop
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421