SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/TOWN OF READSBORO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B302258

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/09/20 @ 0332 hours

STREET: Shippee Road

TOWN: readsboro

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Massachusetts Border

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Warm, clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry, dirt road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown as of time of news release

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total; hood, roof, all doors due to rollover

INJURIES: Unknown as of news release submission

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A Single vehicle crash

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/09/20 at approximately 0332 hours Vermont State Police

were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of 478 Shippee Road,

Readsboro, at the request of Readsboro Fire and Rescue. The call initially came

in as a medical call, however fire and rescue found it to be a motor vehicle

crash.

Troopers arrived on scene and began to investigate the incident. Two people who

were on scene, advised the vehicle was stolen from a camp they were staying at,

just over the border in Massachusetts. According to these two witnesses on

scene, they attempted to track down the vehicle on foot, from the Florida

Mountain area, and located the vehicle on its roof, in the ditch and nobody

around with it.

It was apparent on scene that speed was a factor in the actual crash itself, as

it appeared the operator lost control of the vehicle as they attempted to

negotiate a moderate curve in the roadway, and over corrected their steering.

The operator has yet to still be identified, however troopers are looking into

several leads. A later release will be sent out with any updates.

This case is considered still open, pending investigation. Anyone with any

information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont

State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously

online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.