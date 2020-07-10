20A102930 DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 1729 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 96.4 south bound
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Brianna Hinchliffe
AGE:24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/9/2020 at approximately 1729 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to the area of MM 96.4 on I89 south bound for a vehicle that had been reported driving erratically and had went off into the median. Chittenden County Sheriff's and Colchester Police Department assisted with the scene. Investigation led to the operator Brianna Hinchliffe being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Brianna was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED Detox - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: Detox
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Collier
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Rd,
Williston, VT, 05495
802-878-7111