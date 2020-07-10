20A102930 DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 1729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 96.4 south bound

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Brianna Hinchliffe

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/9/2020 at approximately 1729 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to the area of MM 96.4 on I89 south bound for a vehicle that had been reported driving erratically and had went off into the median. Chittenden County Sheriff's and Colchester Police Department assisted with the scene. Investigation led to the operator Brianna Hinchliffe being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Brianna was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED Detox - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: Detox

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Andrew Collier

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd,

Williston, VT, 05495

802-878-7111