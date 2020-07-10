Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,983 in the last 365 days.

20A102930 DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Andrew Collier                           

STATION:  VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 1729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM 96.4 south bound

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED:  Brianna Hinchliffe                                             

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/9/2020 at approximately 1729 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to the area of MM 96.4 on I89 south bound for a vehicle that had been reported driving erratically and had went off into the median. Chittenden County Sheriff's and Colchester Police Department assisted with the scene. Investigation led to the operator Brianna Hinchliffe being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Brianna was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 0815           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED Detox - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center    

BAIL: Detox

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Andrew Collier

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd,

Williston, VT, 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

20A102930 DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.