St. Albans Barracks // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202893
TROOPER: Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 07/05/20 – 1600 hrs
LOCATION: Horseshoe Cir, Enosburg Falls, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Randall Ovitt
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 5th, 2020 at approximately 1600 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Randall Ovitt (age 52 of Enosburg Falls) violated an Abuse Prevention Order. On Juy 9th Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks met with Ovitt at which time he was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/10/20 at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/10/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Cell: 802-585-5649