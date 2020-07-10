St. Albans Barracks // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202893

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 07/05/20 – 1600 hrs

LOCATION: Horseshoe Cir, Enosburg Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Randall Ovitt

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 5th, 2020 at approximately 1600 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Subsequent investigation revealed that Randall Ovitt (age 52 of Enosburg Falls) violated an Abuse Prevention Order. On Juy 9th Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks met with Ovitt at which time he was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 07/10/20 at 1100 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/10/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Cell: 802-585-5649