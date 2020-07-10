Williston Barracks/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 at 1654 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 128, Westford, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/9/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from
a residence on Route 128 in Westford. Photographs were obtained from the victim
and are provided in this press release. The State Police are asking for
assistance in identifying the male in the photographs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks
and notify Trooper Bradley Miller.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
