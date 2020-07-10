Williston Barracks/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/9/2020 at 1654 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 128, Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/9/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from

a residence on Route 128 in Westford. Photographs were obtained from the victim

and are provided in this press release. The State Police are asking for

assistance in identifying the male in the photographs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks

and notify Trooper Bradley Miller.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.