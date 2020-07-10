Four juveniles ejected on I-15 near Scipio

Media Alert

Thursday July 9, 2020

A maroon 1999 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on I-15 near mile post 194. This area is at the beginning of a construction project. The Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane and attempting to pass a semi as they entered a transition zone of the construction area where the left lane tapered into the right lane. The Dodge caravan quickly ran out space and was faced with either driving into the barrels, or side swiping the semi. The driver steered sharply to the left and went into the median where it struck a median crossover and vaulted across it. Upon landing, the car rolled several times, ejecting four juveniles.

The male driver was seriously injured and had to be extricated. The female adult passenger suffered minor injuries. Three of the juveniles were taken to the hospital and subsequently flown to another hospital. The fourth female juvenile, aged 11, received treatment from some paramedics who were passing by, but was ultimately declared deceased at the scene. The four Juvenile passengers were found to be not wearing the proper seat belt restraints.

The Utah Highway Patrol urges drivers to reduce speed in constructions zone, follow all traffic control signs and merge lanes early if possible. UHP urges the importance of seat belts and child restraints and how they save lives.

