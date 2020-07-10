I-15 Northbound Overnight Lane Closures at Silverado Ranch Blvd. July 12 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the right travel lane and outside shoulder along northbound Interstate 15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 9 p.m., July 12, until 5:30 a.m., July 13, in Clark County. The temporary lane restrictions are needed for exploratory geotechnical boring related to the future XpressWest high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Mojave Drilling are the contractors.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

