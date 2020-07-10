Eastside Football Club Teams Up with Launch Consulting
Building Champions in Life Takes a Community
We're super excited to be working closely with Eastside FC, to build the best organization we possibly can. We love the mission, building champions for life.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Consulting is proud to team up with Eastside FC in a multi-year partnership. We know the Eastside FC community takes the long view in their goal of "Building Champions in Life," and we're honored to join together in this mission.
— Paul Kim, Chief Revenue Officer for Launch Consulting
The coaching staff at Eastside FC is one of the most credentialed, experienced, passionate, and caring groups in the Northwest. But more importantly, they are committed to developing young men and women of character. This aligns perfectly with Launch’s focus on creating meaningful human experiences in a digital age.
“The possibilities of technology today are endless, and are creating new opportunities for all organizations, not just the big enterprises,” noted Paul Kim, Chief Revenue Officer for Launch Consulting. “We're super excited to be working closely with Eastside FC, to really leverage that power to build the best organization we possibly can. We love the mission, building champions for life, and we want to make sure that they have all the tools and resources possible.”
We’re very excited to announce the partnership between Launch Consulting and Eastside FC,” stated Chance Fry, Executive Director of Eastside FC. “Working with Launch is a lot of fun, not only from the standpoint that everybody is open-minded and they think that we can conquer anything, but the employees that we work with make me and our club feel important.”
Why it made so much sense for us to work with Launch is that they understand who we are and what we're trying to accomplish,” added Tom Bialek, Director of Coaching at Eastside FC. “And instead of just trying to have their name on the front of our shirt, they want to be engaged and help us become a better club.”
Learn more about Eastside FC, Premier Soccer Club: https://eastsidefc.org
Learn more about Launch Consulting, Navigators in the Age of Transformation: https://launchconsulting.com
