Hwy 18 closes, detours for bridge work east of Brainerd July 13 (July 9, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – Motorists will encounter a bridge closure and detour on Monday, July 13 as crews begin to replace the Highway 18 Portage Creek box culvert bridge between Brainerd and Garrison.

The detour uses Crow Wing County Road 8 east of Brainerd, County Road 26 and Highway 169 to Highway 18 in Garrison. Motorists should follow detour signs. There will be a full closure at the bridge between Eagle Creek Lane and Plott Road. Highway 18 will be open to local traffic west and east of the closed work area.

The $666,335 project will improve drainage. Work on the box culvert is expected to last through August.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists are asked to stay out of closed work areas, watch for workers and equipment.

For more information about this project, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/2020/h18 or contact Nate Walton, project manager, at nathan.walton@state.mn.us or 218-537-3144.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

