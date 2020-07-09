Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Union County Sheriff David Taylor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Following the indictment of Union County Sheriff David Taylor, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-43, suspending Taylor from office and appointing former City of Union Police Chief Sam White to serve as sheriff until Taylor is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election

White, 66, is a resident of Union, S.C.

