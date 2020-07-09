Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TxDOT to Host Virtual Public Workshop for the Loop 360 From MoPac To RM 2244 Project

AUSTIN — TxDOT will host a virtual public workshop between July 8 and July 23, 2020, to explain proposed improvements for Loop 360 from MoPac to RM 2244. The workshop will include a prerecorded video presentation and access to display boards, exhibits and a survey.

The purpose of the Loop 360 from MoPac to RM 2244 project is to improve safety and mobility. Proposed improvements include:

  • Replacing the existing traffic signals on Loop 360 at Walsh Tarlton Lane, Lost Creek Boulevard and Westbank Drive with either overpasses or underpasses
  • Constructing continuous north and southbound frontage roads
  • Removing the mainlane traffic signal at Las Cimas Parkway and adding a signal on the new northbound frontage road
  • Removing the traffic signals at the southern entrance to Barton Creek Square and removing existing crossovers
  • Adding a north-to-south U-turn at RM 2244
  • Adding shared-use paths and sidewalks to improve bicycle and pedestrian accommodations

The virtual workshop will be available beginning July 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. through July 23, 2020, at 5 p.m. by visiting Loop360Project.com or TxDOT.gov and searching keywords “Loop 360 from MoPac to RM 2244.” The public may submit comments on the recommended improvements using any of the following methods:

Members of the public may also call 512-832-7192 during regular office hours or email info@Loop360Project.com to ask questions about the project, obtain project materials or submit comments.

Comments must be received by Thursday, July 23, 2020, to be included in the official record for this public workshop.

