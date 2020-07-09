Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Ian Gleghorn as Senior Account Manager to North Orange County
Ian is one of those individuals who are passionate about customer service and doing the right thing.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. hires Ian Glegorn as Senior Account Manager in North Orange County. Ian is a fresh face to the landscape industry with six years of account management experience.
— Robert Gavela, CPO
“Ian is one of those individuals who are passionate about customer service and doing the right thing. I have had the privilege of spending time in the field with Ian, he enjoys working one-on-one with his team and doesn’t mind getting dirty. Ian is a great addition to Harvest Landscape, we are excited about his future here,” said Chief People Officer, Robert Gavela.
Glegorn quickly established himself as a leader in the landscape industry by exhibiting strengths in training and organization. Eager to work with his team, Ian is especially skilled in turning struggling projects into beautiful and efficient landscapes. His background in customer service and his key interest in plant science is perfectly matched for delivering exceptional service to Harvest clients. Ian looks forward to his future with Harvest Landscape with goals of being a Regional Manager.
CEO Steven Schinhofen shared, “I strive to recruit Southern California’s top landscape professionals. As we searched to fill Ian’s position, I was looking for a professional who understood how to lead a team. Ian immediately showed a passion for landscape and for mentoring people. He approaches his work enthusiastically and keeps his team positive and accountable.”
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California.
