Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,004 in the last 365 days.

Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Ian Gleghorn as Senior Account Manager to North Orange County

Ian is one of those individuals who are passionate about customer service and doing the right thing.”
— Robert Gavela, CPO
ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. hires Ian Glegorn as Senior Account Manager in North Orange County. Ian is a fresh face to the landscape industry with six years of account management experience.

“Ian is one of those individuals who are passionate about customer service and doing the right thing. I have had the privilege of spending time in the field with Ian, he enjoys working one-on-one with his team and doesn’t mind getting dirty. Ian is a great addition to Harvest Landscape, we are excited about his future here,” said Chief People Officer, Robert Gavela.

Glegorn quickly established himself as a leader in the landscape industry by exhibiting strengths in training and organization. Eager to work with his team, Ian is especially skilled in turning struggling projects into beautiful and efficient landscapes. His background in customer service and his key interest in plant science is perfectly matched for delivering exceptional service to Harvest clients. Ian looks forward to his future with Harvest Landscape with goals of being a Regional Manager.

CEO Steven Schinhofen shared, “I strive to recruit Southern California’s top landscape professionals. As we searched to fill Ian’s position, I was looking for a professional who understood how to lead a team. Ian immediately showed a passion for landscape and for mentoring people. He approaches his work enthusiastically and keeps his team positive and accountable.”

About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California.

###

Amanda Gray
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
+1 714-450-5849
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

The Harvest Landscape Story

You just read:

Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Ian Gleghorn as Senior Account Manager to North Orange County

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.