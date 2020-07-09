Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (July 9 - 15, 2020)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: The contractor has begun milling and paving the I-40 travel lanes which will require nighttime lane closures with queue truck and THP support. The contractor continues work on the eastbound exit ramp at MM 340. A temporary detour lane with portable barrier rail has been constructed to allow the contractor to safely remove and replace the existing concrete ramp. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): The contractor will be installing permanent pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and permanent signs on I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes may be reduced to one lane with nighttime lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane of traffic between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. The contractor will be milling, paving, and installing horizontal drains. This work may require temporary lane closures. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone, paving, blasting operations, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: The contractor continues to mill on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127) requiring temporary night time lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to the roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorist should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-28 (N. YORK HWY.) in both directions from LM 29.4 to LM 29.4: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing their biennial inspections of the bridge on SR-28 over the Wolf River at LM 29.4 on 07/13/20. One lane will be closed during this inspection with traffic control in place.

FENTRESS COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-52 (LIVINGSTON HWY.) in both directions from LM 1.45 to LM 5.23: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing their biennial inspections of the bridge on SR-52 over the Big Indian Creek and E Fork Obey River at LM 1.45 and LM 5.23 on 07/16/20. One lane will be closed during this inspection with traffic control in place.

FENTRESS COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-52 (RUGBY PK.) in both directions from LM 27.83 to LM 27.83: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing their biennial inspections of the bridge on SR-52 over the Clear Fork River at LM 27.83 on 07/14/20. One lane will be closed during this inspection with traffic control in place.

FENTRESS COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-85 (WILDER RD.) in both directions from LM 5.67 to LM 5.67: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be performing their biennial inspections of the bridge on SR-85 over the Wolf River at LM 5.67 on 07/15/20. One lane will be closed during this inspection with traffic control in place.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-296 (LM 17.6) to the Morgan County line (LM 27.9), including bridge deck and expansion joint repair; SR-296 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0) to SR-52 (LM 3); and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing (microsurfacing) from south of Airport Road (LM 13.3) to near the Old US-127S ramp (LM 16.9): The contractor has completed all paving operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. During this work, the contractor will have one lane closed and will utilize flaggers to control traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[American Pavements, Inc./Moore/CNU031]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-151 Construction of a concrete box bridge over Hudson Creek (LM 3.5), including grading, drainage and paving: SR-151 in Jackson County remains closed from LM 3.00 to 4.00. The road closure will remain in effect until 08/15/20. Motorists will use the designated detour route to bypass SR-151. During the closure, the contractor will remove the existing bridge at LM 3.50 and will replace it with a pre-cast box culvert. Once the bridge is replaced, the contractor will pave a transition to each side of the bridge and then the roadway will be opened back up to traffic. Detour route for this project will be SR-56 from Gainesboro to SR-52 in Red Boiling Springs. Motorists in Red Boiling Springs will use SR-52 to travel to SR-56. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Adams Contracting, LLC/Moore/CNU045]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Smith County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 15.3) and SR-262 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Macon County line (LM 0) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 7.5): The contractor has completed paving operations and will be on site intermittently placing final pavement markings and performing punchlist work. During the placement of final pavement markings, the contractor will utilize a mobile operation and traffic may be impacted temporarily while work is performed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU067]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from north of East Netherland Road (LM 1.7) to south of SR-84 (LM 9.4); SR-136 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 9.2), including a thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over the Roaring River; and SR-293 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-111 (LM 4.63) to SR-84 (LM 11.23): The contractor will be on site continuing work on SR-136 and SR-293. During this work, the contractor will have one lane closed and will have a lane closure in place to allow traffic to flow through the work zone with the assistance of flaggers. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit signs and watch for construction operations within the roadway. The contractor is scheduled to begin paving operations on SR-111 on 07/13/20 and will have one lane closed in each direction when work begins. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU030]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-294 Bridge repair over Big Eagle Creek (LM 1.39): The contractor has completed work on the superstructure of the bridge and both lanes of traffic are now opened. The contractor will be on site intermittently performing punchlist work on the project. During this work, the contractor will use flaggers and will have the roadway reduced to one lane. Advanced warning signs will be used when flaggers are present. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[W and O Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT243]

OVERTON COUNTY S.I.A. Grading, drainage and paving on Oak Hill Road from Rickman Road to near SR-111: The contractor currently has Oak Hill Road closed to through traffic. This road closure is scheduled to remain in place until 07/14/20. The closure of Oak Hill Road will be from Old SR-42 to the entrance of Fitzgerald's. During this closure, motorists wishing to access Tanimura Plant should do so from SR-111 side; motorists wishing to access Fitzgerald's should also do so from SR-111. A detour route will be in place along SR-293 to allow motorists to bypass Oak Hill Road. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNT017]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) in both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with estimated completion date of 07/15/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) in both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures will occur between N. Franklin Road and N. Willow Avenue with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 2 PM from 07/15/20 through 10/16/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from south of East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County line (LM 12.96): The contractor will be installing traffic counters, resulting in daily lane closures on SR-111 from East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County Line (LM 12.96). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU142]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will be installing removing and pouring concrete curb ramps. Nightly lane closures will occur (Sunday through Thursday), during the hours of 9 PM to 6 AM, on SR 135 from South of Grider Rd (LM 7.38) to North of State Street (LM 9.75). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be performing grading and drainage work along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-1 (JOHN BRAGG HWY.) both directions from LM 0.52 to LM 0.52: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be performing maintenance on the SR-1 culvert at LM 0.52 on 07/13/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-50 (VETERANS MEMORIAL DR.) both directions from LM 16.93 to LM 16.93: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be performing maintenance on the SR-50 bridge at LM 16.93 on 07/09/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (ROWE GAP RD.) southbound from LM 15.85 to LM 17.55: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-16. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion of 07/31/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): The contractor will continue paving between 7 PM-6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There will be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone area with the roadway being reduced to one lane during asphalt removal and paving operations. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and law Enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNT376]

GRUNDY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 eastbound from MM 129 to MM 134: There will be a shoulder closure on I-24 for maintenance crews to clean and reshape ditches. Crews will be closing the I-24 EB shoulder from LM 129 thru 134 daily from 8 AM to 4:30 PM 07/13/20 thru 07/16/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 in both directions from LM 1.85 to LM 9.34: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-50 from Hwy 41 to Hwy 108. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 07/15/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work continues phase two of this project. During normal progress work the project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area as the roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: The roadway will be reduced to one lane at LM 27.9 with traffic signals in place for slide remediation work

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Old SR-150 Resurfacing from SR-2 (US-64, US-72) (LM 0.0) to New SR-150 (LM 1.2): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on old SR-150 (Betsy Pack Rd). Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU016]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-399 Resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to SR-8 / SR-111 (LM 5.9): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on SR-399. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU066]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 07/15/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Double interior lane closures will occur on I-24 EB between MM 182 and 184 to support demolition of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge on 07/09/20 and between 07/12/20 through 07/15/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Single lane closures and traffic pacing will be required on I-24 WB during these closures. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 07/09/20, 07/10/20 and between 07/13/20 through 07/15/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There will be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM. Additionally, there will be lane closures on WB I-24 near MM 174 beginning at 8 PM, 07/10/20 and running through 07/13/20 at 6 AM. This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT374]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project.Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may be intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. I-75 NB Traffic should expect a new location of the I-75/I-24 split beginning the week of 07/12/20 This temporary shift will locate the split gore area a quarter mile before its current location. During this time, the I-75 NB welcome center traffic will not be allowed to re-enter the interstate to continue to I-24 WB. Welcome Center traffic will need to use I-75 NB and Exit-3B to return to I-24 WB.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. On 07/09/20 from 7 PM - 12 AM, there will be a southbound lane closure near I-24 west exit. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-75 in both directions from MM 0.00 to MM 14.5: On 07/09/20 and 07/13/20 through 07/15/20 from 7 AM - 5 PM, bridge and structure inspections will be performed. These will be mobile operations with an attenuator truck closing the shoulder.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-8 (MARKET ST.) both directions from LM 9.68 to LM 10.14: On 07/12/20 from 8 AM - 1 PM, the Market Street Bridge will be closed to traffic for the quarterly lift operation inspection. Detours will be in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on I-24 westbound at MM 181: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be working at night performing maintenance on the I-24 bridge over 4th avenue at MM 181 on 07/14/20. This work will take place from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. One lane will be closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound at LM 1.7: During this reporting period, traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the northbound direction.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) eastbound from LM 15.99 to LM 17.26: A lane closure will occur between Whirlaway Drive and Jim Snow Way with signage, barrels and/or cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/13/20 through 07/16/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound from LM 21.15 to LM 21.15: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and McAmis Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 07/16/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound from LM 22.97 to LM 22.97: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and Corral Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 07/16/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures will occur along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crews transition the work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR-29 south-bound closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR-111 southbound will be closed as it approaches the SR-29 junction. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken for trucks entering & exiting the roadway. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line (LM 0) to SR-17 (LM 2.2): The final stage (friction coat application) of this project has been rescheduled for mid-August. Estimated project completion date is November 2019.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT146]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127/SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from Space House to bottom of mountain: Due to the road being washed out, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction at this location. On Monday thru Wednesday of this reporting period, there will be one lane closed with flaggers from 9 AM-3:30 PM. Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes due to possible delays on these days.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maintenance/MAINT]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): The contractor has opened both lanes in either direction. The contractor may have intermittent lane restrictions. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures will occur from the SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to construct a haul road near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift. Estimated project completion date is July 2021.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period the contractor will continue work on painting the steel beams on the eastbound bridge and removal of an asphalt overlay from the westbound bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. Estimated project completion date is November 2020. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: The portion of US-27 in front of the Nokian Tyres entry will continue to experience a traffic shift with no shoulders. There continues to be a lot of movement of construction haul vehicles in and out of the site. The motoring public should remain alert. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: Contractor will be working on the ramp from SR-74 at LM 11.67 to Appalachian Hwy SR-60/US-74/US-64 By-Pass in Bradley County. This work will require a ramp closure on 07/13/20 from 8 PM to 11 PM for guardrail removal and excavation for concrete pad. Contractor will intermittently close the ramp to pour the concrete pad on 07/14/20 during daytime hours. Contractor will require a ramp closure to set attenuator on 7/15/20 from 8 PM to 11 PM. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNU112]

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNU107]

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a drain cleaning operation requiring lane closures up to one mile in length along SR-153 NB (MM 0-5).Following that, there will be drain cleaning along US-27/SR-29 from just north of the river to the just north of the Signal Mountain Blvd. (SR-8) interchange. Additionally, there will be a region wide sweeping operation supported by a mobile lane closure operation. Estimated project completion date is February 2021.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT Mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout Overton County. Routes in Overton County include SR-52, SR-84, SR-85, SR-111, and SR-294. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNU075]

REGION 2 On-call signing on various interstate and state routes: Beginning on 07/06/20, the contractor will be installing signs on the right shoulder of the road in the following areas: Cumberland I-40 WB at the 319.2 mile marker; White County on SR-111 NB at the 11.4 mile marker and SR-111 SB at the 12.5 mile marker; Putnam I-40 EB at the 287.1 mile marker to 290.2 mile marker and I-40 WB at the 288.5 mile marker The work will not impede traffic in these areas, however please use caution when traveling through these area when workers are present. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNT190]

REGION 2 Longitudinal joint stabilization on various State Routes: The contractor may have short term lane closures while performing Longitudinal Joint Stabilization operations. At least one travel lane shall always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU134]

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes.: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

RESTRICTIONS

GRUNDY COUNTY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

