Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,002 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, Casper College Veterans Club, and Wyoming Humanities Council to host virtual program “Flyboys of Bomber Mountain” on July 18, 2020

Jul 9, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is inaugurating its new educational program series, On Point: History & Veterans Issues in Wyoming, with a free, virtually delivered program on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The program, titled “Flyboys of Bomber Mountain: The B-17 Crash in Wyoming’s Cloud Peak Wilderness,” will be presented by Sylvia Bruner, Director of the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum in Buffalo, Wyoming. The program will be given via Zoom beginning at 7:00 pm. For details on attending visit the WVMM’s Facebook page or use the following link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81085607466.

“Flyboys of Bomber Mountain” explores the fateful story of a B-17f crashed in the Bighorn Mountains on June 28, 1943. The aircraft departed Pendleton Army Air Field on a cross country flight to Grand Island, Nebraska, but never arrived. The Army Air Corps lost 479 B-17 bombers in the United States between December 1941 and August 1945.  The B-17f wreckage still lies high in the Cloud Peak Wilderness atop Bomber Mountain. The program’s focus is to share the story and honor the ten crewmen who died so incredibly young.

The program is presented by Sylvia Bruner, Director of the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum in Buffalo, Wyoming. Beginning a career in the museum field was unintentional when she started working at a local historic site in 2000 and quickly became hooked on history. Bruner serves as the president of the Johnson County Historical Society and as a member of the State Historical Records Advisory Board and the Johnson County Tourism Association.  She considers herself lucky to have employment which allows her to pursue her interests, and believes that history is meant to be learned from and shared. Her presentation about the Bomber Mountain plane crash has developed from over a decade of research.

On Point: History & Veterans Issues in Wyoming is a new quarterly program series co-hosted by the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum and Casper College Veterans Club. Financial assistance for the programs is provided, in part, by the Wyoming Humanities Council.

For more information about “Flyboys of Bomber Mountain” or On Point: History & Veterans Issues in Wyoming, please call the WVMM at (307) 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.

You just read:

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, Casper College Veterans Club, and Wyoming Humanities Council to host virtual program “Flyboys of Bomber Mountain” on July 18, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.