NOAS only Agency in NE Ohio Recognized by Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ- Inclusion Efforts
NOAS, a foster care and adoption agency located in Warren, proudly announced that it is being recognized in Change-Makers in Child Welfare 2020.
“Today, children in foster care are facing a national crisis on top of a personal crisis. Our work to end anti-LGBTQ discrimination in child welfare is more important than ever,” ”WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOAS (Northeast Ohio Adoption Services), a foster care and adoption agency located in Warren, proudly announced that it is being recognized in Change-Makers in Child Welfare 2020. This report highlights the HRC Foundation’s All Children - All Families (ACAF)program’s partnership with 100 organizations across the country to improve the services they provide to the LGBTQ community, including children in foster care and prospective foster and
— HRC President Alphonso David
adoptive parents.
To obtain this recognition, NOAS conducted an internal self-assessment, provided professional development to staff, and implemented ACAF’s “Benchmarks of LGBTQ Inclusion,” which track policy and practice changes within the agency. Change-Makers in Child Welfare 2020 features three “Tiers of Recognition,” and NOAS is proud to be one of 28 organizations to receive the Solid Foundation for Inclusion.
Northeast Ohio Adoption Services sees the value of LGBTQ-inclusion work, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic leaves youth more isolated than ever. LGBTQ youth are overrepresented in foster care and face an increased risk of negative experiences and outcomes:
● Up to 30% of youth in foster care are LGBTQ;
● LGBTQ youth are twice as likely to report being treated poorly as their non-LGBTQ
peers while in custody;
● LGBTQ youth have a higher average number of placements than their non-LGBTQ
peers;
● LGBTQ youth are more likely than their non-LGBTQ peers to be placed in congregate
care, including group homes.
Families of all kinds are invited to visit www.NOAS.com to learn more about starting their foster
care and adoption journey. NOAS staff are dedicated to supporting families every step of the
way, from training to post-adoption.
