SFAM completes rapid digital re-platform with ReadyMembership from Pixl8 Group

The Society for Applied Microbiology (SfAM) have launched the next iteration of their digital platform using the ReadyMembership platform by Pixl8 Group.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixl8 Group, the London-based digital product and creative consultancy, today announced that the Society for Applied Microbiology (SfAM) have launched the next iteration of their digital platform using the ReadyMembership platform.

As a long-term client, when SfAM undertook a replacement for their Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Pixl8 were delighted to be selected and completed the upgrade to the full ReadyMembership digital platform.

ReadyMembership encompasses Pixl8’s CRM, Digital Experience platform, events management and email marketing functionality.

The project team has delivered a project incorporating discovery, design concepts through technical build and data migration in under 12 weeks.

Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group, commented: “This was a great opportunity to show what was possible with ReadyMembership. The brief was to just migrate from the Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform, however we were able to go further and also achieve a full web rebuild and add significant further digital capabilities. I’m proud of the work that the team has accomplished in an extremely short timeframe and are pleased that we can continue to support SFAM.

Paul Sainsbury, Head of Communications & Business Development at SfAM, said “I am so pleased with the ReadyMembership platform. It is a simple and eloquent solution that has been designed around a membership organisation’s needs“

https://sfam.org.uk

https://pixl8.co.uk

https://readymembership.com

