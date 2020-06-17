UKHCA selects ReadyMembership from Pixl8 Group

The United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) have selected Pixl8’s ReadyMembership product to underpin their digital transformation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixl8 Group, the London-based digital product and creative consultancy, today announced that the United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) have selected Pixl8’s ReadyMembership product to underpin their digital transformation.

ReadyMembership encompasses Pixl8’s CRM, Digital Experience platform, events management and email marketing functionality. Additionally, UKHCA will benefit from case management and integration with Zoom Webinar functionality for online events.

UKHCA ran a competitive tender process to replace their current platforms built on Microsoft Dynamics with an integrated portal and website. The teams will be launching the new platform in Q4 2020.

Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group, commented: “Our team is delighted to have been selected to partner with the UKHCA. We are pleased to support them in their ambitious plans and look forward to assisting them in the critical work they perform.

Ben Carter, CRM & Website Development Manager of UKHCA, said “We assessed a number of CRM and web agencies, including Dynamics 365 suppliers and alternative non-Dynamics options. Pixl8 and their ReadyMembership system really resonated with both staff and senior management. It was clear that a great deal of thought and consideration has gone into the platform to support how associations operate. I am looking forward to working with Pixl8 and confident our new system and website can help us grow and improve the way we support homecare providers across the UK."

