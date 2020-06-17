Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,877 in the last 365 days.

UKHCA selects ReadyMembership from Pixl8 Group

The United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) have selected Pixl8’s ReadyMembership product to underpin their digital transformation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixl8 Group, the London-based digital product and creative consultancy, today announced that the United Kingdom Homecare Association (UKHCA) have selected Pixl8’s ReadyMembership product to underpin their digital transformation.

ReadyMembership encompasses Pixl8’s CRM, Digital Experience platform, events management and email marketing functionality. Additionally, UKHCA will benefit from case management and integration with Zoom Webinar functionality for online events.

UKHCA ran a competitive tender process to replace their current platforms built on Microsoft Dynamics with an integrated portal and website. The teams will be launching the new platform in Q4 2020.

Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group, commented: “Our team is delighted to have been selected to partner with the UKHCA. We are pleased to support them in their ambitious plans and look forward to assisting them in the critical work they perform.

Ben Carter, CRM & Website Development Manager of UKHCA, said “We assessed a number of CRM and web agencies, including Dynamics 365 suppliers and alternative non-Dynamics options. Pixl8 and their ReadyMembership system really resonated with both staff and senior management. It was clear that a great deal of thought and consideration has gone into the platform to support how associations operate. I am looking forward to working with Pixl8 and confident our new system and website can help us grow and improve the way we support homecare providers across the UK."

https://www.ukhca.co.uk
https://pixl8.co.uk
https://readymembership.com

For more information, please contact:

Scott Cole
Pixl8 Group
+44 20 7720 4545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

UKHCA selects ReadyMembership from Pixl8 Group

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.