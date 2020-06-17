RMS launches on ReadyMembership from Pixl8 Group

The Royal Microscopical Society (RMS) have launched the next iteration of their digital platform using Pixl8’s ReadyMembership platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixl8 Group, the London-based digital product and creative consultancy, today announced that the Royal Microscopical Society (RMS) have launched the next iteration of their digital platform using Pixl8’s ReadyMembership platform.

As a long-term client, when RMS undertook a replacement for their Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Pixl8 were delighted to be selected and completed the upgrade to the full ReadyMembership digital platform.

ReadyMembership encompasses Pixl8’s CRM, Digital Experience platform, events management and email marketing functionality. Additionally, RMS benefits from integration with their Eventsential mobile app from Pixl8 partner RD Mobile.

Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group, commented: “I’m proud of the work that the team has accomplished in a relatively short timeframe and are pleased that we can continue to partner with the RMS as a strategic digital partner.

Adam Clay, Finance Director of RMS, said “Pixl8 have managed to go above and beyond our expectations with the ReadyMembership platform. Our team are looking forward to utilising all the functionality and can already see the potential benefit from the CRM and the Event management system. Pixl8 have created a truly outstanding platform.“

