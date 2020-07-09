YOUTH IN FLORIDA THIS SUMMER DESERVE FREE RESOURCES TO STAY SAFE AND TO LEARN THEIR RIGHTS

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights' Florida chapter has material available, free of charge, for youth summer programs, mothers, after-school clubs and non-profit organizations that want to teach human rights. The educational material is available for free and can be ordered from the Human Rights Center in downtown Clearwater, or an online classroom can be set up on their website, www.humanrights.com.

“Now that we’ve headed into Summer and schools have been closed for some time, it’s important that children have access to educational resources, without it being a financial burden on parents or teachers,” stated Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida chapter. “We offer our materials free of charge so that parents and teachers can have enough books for any students they help. We also have an online classroom for those doing virtual empowerment and teaching.”

The youth component of United for Human Rights (UHR) is Youth for Human Rights (YHR). Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights, specifically the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to inspire them to become advocates for peace, tolerance and equality.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted and proclaimed by the United Nations in 1948 when Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of the then-President, chaired the committee that put the document together. Its intent is to educate the world on their 30 human rights to prevent another World War from occurring. Now, it seems like the world needs the UDHR more than ever.

United for Human Rights Florida chapter has provided free educational materials to over 1400 individuals and organizations across Florida spanning law enforcement agencies, middle school and high schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs, after-school programs and PTA members. The materials can also be used to inform youth how to address bullying, human trafficking, racism, and the many subjects that comprise human rights.

For more information about United for Human Rights in Florida, or to order free educational resources on the many aspects of human rights, please contact Cristian at (727) 265-7479, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow UHR Florida on Facebook and Instagram@HumanRightsFL.

About United for Human Rights Florida chapter:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church of Scientology sponsors it, although United for Human Rights is non-religious in nature and content.