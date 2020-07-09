Kim’C Market, Korean Online Grocery Opens Second Warehouse in LA to Meet Demand
Premium, Natural Korean Food ProductsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim’C Market, a Korean online grocery store and delivery portal, launched its second warehouse in Los Angeles, CA this month to meet the growing demand for natural Korean ingredients. The LA warehouse is expected to help Kim’C Market ensure faster deliveries for West Coast orders. The company sources directly from Korea and delivers it to thousands of home kitchens across America from its warehouse in New York, NY.
The expansion became necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only operating from the New York warehouse pushed the company’s standard delivery time of two days to three, especially for West Coast orders. From this center, the company is expecting food deliveries to be fulfilled in the area one day after the order is placed.
With this model of distribution, the Korean grocery store also expects to minimize operational errors in the previous coast-to-coast delivery model. Since packages will be distributed in the same region, the likeliness of mistakes by carrier companies will be reduced considerably.
More inventories will be processed in the second warehouse, given the reduced travel time from Korea to California.
Ryan Kim started Kim’C Market after having difficulty sourcing high-quality Korean food online and at Korean supermarkets. Today, the business has garnered a base of customers who value the authenticity of the online food portal. Kim’C Market specializes in high-quality products that are healthy and natural.
To source its items, Kim’C Market interviews each producer, reviews ingredients, and tastes its products. The authenticity of its items has been tested by many Americans, including culinary experts, food influencers, and Korean citizens.
Handcrafted soy sauce is one of their most popular items due to its intense and authentic taste. Gochujang, organic rice, and natural sweeteners without added sugar are popular as well.
The company also procures and distributes Hanwoo beef. Kim’C Market offers Hanwoo gift sets with natural Korean beef sourced from Sulsung Farm. The ranch specializes in eco-friendly livestock products, and it breeds, distributes, and sells non-antibiotic Korean beef. These Hanwoo sets are available for free delivery exclusively in Korea and at a 10% discounted rate for members. Customers can place orders online to send these culinary gift sets to family and loved ones in Korea.
Kim’C Market delivers clean food and ingredients with its one-day delivery option and orders exceeding $45 ship for free. View their entire range of products by visiting https://kimcmarket.com.
