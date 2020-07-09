Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A102898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Clay Knight

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/8/2020 - 1634 hrs

STREET: VT Rte 15

TOWN: Cambridge

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jay Metevier

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Veloster

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical Condition

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Keith Murphy

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Rhonda Degree

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: none

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 8th, 2020 at approximately 4:34 pm Vermont State Police, Cambridge Fire

Dept. and Cambridge EMS responded to a report of a 3 vehicle crash on Rte 15 in

the town of Cambridge.

Investigation determined Vehicle #1, a 2016 Hyundai, driven by Jay Metevier was

traveling westbound when it crossed a double yellow line and collided with

Vehicle #2, a 2013 Chevy truck driven by Keith Murphy.

Vehicle #1 came to rest in the westbound lane of Rte 15, while Vehicle #2 came

to rest on its side, along the eastbound shoulder of Rte 15.

Vehicle #3, a 2020 Ford Explorer, also traveling westbound, collided with

Vehicle #1 after the initial collision.

Murphy was extracted from the vehicle by members of Cambridge Fire Dept. He

was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Cambridge EMS.

He sustained serious injuries.

Metevier was transported to Copley Hospital, then to the University of Vermont

Medical Center by Cambridge EMS with life threatening injuries.

VT Rte 15 remained closed for approximately 3 hrs while crews investigated the

scene and removed the hazards.

Anyone witnessing the crash is asked to contact Vermont State Police at

802-878-7111.

Trooper Clay Knight

VSP - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

PH # (802) 878 - 7111

Fax # (802) 878 - 2742