Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A102898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Clay Knight
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/8/2020 - 1634 hrs
STREET: VT Rte 15
TOWN: Cambridge
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jay Metevier
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Veloster
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical Condition
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Keith Murphy
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Rhonda Degree
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: none
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 8th, 2020 at approximately 4:34 pm Vermont State Police, Cambridge Fire
Dept. and Cambridge EMS responded to a report of a 3 vehicle crash on Rte 15 in
the town of Cambridge.
Investigation determined Vehicle #1, a 2016 Hyundai, driven by Jay Metevier was
traveling westbound when it crossed a double yellow line and collided with
Vehicle #2, a 2013 Chevy truck driven by Keith Murphy.
Vehicle #1 came to rest in the westbound lane of Rte 15, while Vehicle #2 came
to rest on its side, along the eastbound shoulder of Rte 15.
Vehicle #3, a 2020 Ford Explorer, also traveling westbound, collided with
Vehicle #1 after the initial collision.
Murphy was extracted from the vehicle by members of Cambridge Fire Dept. He
was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Cambridge EMS.
He sustained serious injuries.
Metevier was transported to Copley Hospital, then to the University of Vermont
Medical Center by Cambridge EMS with life threatening injuries.
VT Rte 15 remained closed for approximately 3 hrs while crews investigated the
scene and removed the hazards.
Anyone witnessing the crash is asked to contact Vermont State Police at
802-878-7111.
Trooper Clay Knight
VSP - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
PH # (802) 878 - 7111
Fax # (802) 878 - 2742