Royalton Barracks / Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B202047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mary White Road in Tunbridge, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the evening of July 2nd, 2020, a resident on Mary White Road in Tunbridge
received an alert from their home security system. On the home security system
there were two individuals inside the residence. The two individuals were seen
exiting with items from inside the residence.
Vermont State Police are looking for help identifying the two individuals
involved in the burglary. Please contact Trooper Lemnah at the Royalton
Barracks at 802-234-9933