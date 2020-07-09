Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B202047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION:  Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mary White Road in Tunbridge, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the evening of July 2nd, 2020, a resident on Mary White Road in Tunbridge

received an alert from their home security system. On the home security system

there were two individuals inside the residence. The two individuals were seen

exiting with items from inside the residence. 

Vermont State Police are looking for help identifying the two individuals

involved in the burglary.  Please contact Trooper Lemnah at the Royalton

Barracks at 802-234-9933

