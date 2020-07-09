West Tennessee Weekly Construction July 8-15, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10. Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 1 (US 70): The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 22 at Court Square to Rosser Circle cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, I-155 and US 412 interchange (Region 4 Concrete Repair): Wednesday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 15: There are no scheduled closures.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Monday, July 13-16, – The right lanes in both directions will be closed on US 51/SR 3 at SR 211/St. John’s Avenue for installation of Phase I traffic control.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): The resurfacing on SR 20 from US 51 (SR 3) to the Crockett County Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35MPH. Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 2): Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the US 51 (SR 3) portion of the project. The southbound traffic has been switched to the northbound side on SR 3 throughout the work zone, for phase 2 construction.

Restrictions: Wednesday, November 6, 2019: SR 3 will have traffic in the outside lanes in both directions. Inside lanes will be closed for construction. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with an 11’ 6” lane restriction.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Monday, July 29, 2019: SR 21 North from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road. The closure is expected for approximately 1 year to allow the construction of the overhead Bridge on the new portion of SR 21 along with the Road & Drainage of the I-69 mainline. Northbound traffic will detour from SR 21 East onto Clifford Rives Road, then North on Bethlehem Road, West onto Lindenwood Road before proceeding North on SR 21. Southbound traffic will be in reverse order. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-43 (US 45E) : Repair of the bridges (right & left) on SR 43 over overflow will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning on Friday, January 24, 2020: SR 43 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the bridges over overflow with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ 6” shoulder restriction.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-22 (US 45E): The repair of the ramp bridge on US 45E (SR 22) over SR 431 will cause the ramp to be closed. A detour to SR 431 is provided.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-89: The resurfacing on SR 89 from SR 54 to north of SR 190 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern DECATUR COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, July 9, 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound in Madison, Henderson, and Decatur counties MM 67-126 for pothole repair.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. On February 17, 2019 Shaw Chapel Rd was closed, and a detour put in place.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Sunday, July 12 through Thursday, July 16, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 for paving at the Weigh Scales. *Backup dates - Sunday, July 19 through Thursday July 23, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, July 9, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and west bound in Madison, Henderson, and Decatur counties MM 67-126 for pothole repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, July 9, 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and west bound in Madison, Henderson, and Decatur counties MM 67-126 for pothole repair.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing from the Madison/Haywood County line to just west of Lower Brownsville Rd. Wednesday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 15, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 eastbound MM 67 to MM 74 for paving operations.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 22, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 eastbound MM 67 to MM 74 for paving operations.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, July 11, 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Close and detour Hwy 45 (Highland Avenue) north and south bound from Vann Drive to Carriage House to allow beam installation over Highland. (BACKUP DATE Sunday, July 12, 5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, July 11, 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: I-40 eastbound at Exit 82 over the bridge will have right lane closures to allow beam installation over Highland.

(BACKUP DATE Sunday, July 12, 5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.)

Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 15, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Saturday, July 18, 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Close and detour Hwy 45 (Highland Avenue) north and south bound from Vann Drive to Carriage House to allow beam installation over Highland as well as metal decking. (BACKUP DATE Sunday, July 19, 5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, July 18, 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: I-40 westbound at Exit 82 over the bridge will have right lane closures to allow beam installation over Highland.

(BACKUP DATE Sunday, July 19, 5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.)

Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-1: The repair of a bridge on SR 1 near Spring Creek, TN along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 13, 2020 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-198: The construction of a concrete box bridge on SR 198 over Bear Creek (LM 8.65) along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 29, 2019 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MCNAIRY, SR-15 (US 64): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on SR 15 (US 64) from Selmer city limits to near North SR 224, including bridge repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 15, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 47 and 48 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair: Wednesday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 15: There are no scheduled closures.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from MM 35 to MM 43; Bridge Repair on I-40 eastbound over Wilder Creek at MM 34.

Sunday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 14, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 a.m.: I-40 will have intermittent lane closures east and westbound from MM 35.0 to MM 43.0 for resurfacing activities. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. WEATHER PERMITTING.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The concrete repair using hot applied fiber reinforced polymer patching material on I-40 from MM 2 to MM 5. Wednesday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 14, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. WEATHER PERMITTING. LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be ramp and lane closures on I-40 Westbound at Hollywood St (LM 4.7) to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement repairs. A detour will be posted. WEATHER PERMITTING. Wednesday, July 22 through Tuesday, June 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be ramp and lane closures on I-40 eastbound at Hwy 51 to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement repairs. A Detour will be posted. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd. Wednesday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 14, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for the construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 14, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be full ramp closures on I-240 north and southbound at Exit 30 (Union Ave - On and off Ramps) for the construction of ADA ramps. Ramps to be reopened by 6am each day. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 21, 6PM-6AM: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR-3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for the construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR 14 from the Mississippi State Line to SR 175 Thursday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 15, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing and curb ramp activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR-14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-385: Bridge testing on SR-385 at MM 15.2 Tuesday, July 14, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: Bridge approach slab testing on SR-385 westbound at Progress Rd (MM 15.2) will cause temporary lane closures. One lane to remain open.

SHELBY COUNTY, TDOT Region IV On-Call Retrace: Wednesday, July 8, through Wednesday, July 15: There will be moving lane closures for the retrace of lines in Shelby County on various State Routes.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51) : Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Winn Avenue to Hope Street Thursday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 15, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on north and southbound SR 3 (US 51) from Winn Avenue to Hope Street for resurfacing. Time contingent on lower ADT and minimal queueing. If traffic starts to increase, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.) WEATHER PERMITTING.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 15, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair: Wednesday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 14, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR-385 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

NON-TDOT/City of Memphis work SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Memphis Cook Convention Center Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 a.m. through Friday, July 31, 2020: On October 7, 2019 the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound (Exit 1, Front Street) was fully closed for upgrades to the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The ramp split to Riverside Dr. will remain open. Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: MLGW telecom construction on I-40 at EXIT 16 (MM 18.0) Sunday, July 12, 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.: There will be full closures on east and westbound I-40 at Germantown Parkway (MM 18.0) to install fiber cable. Detours will be provided.

