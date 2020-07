Derby Barracks/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A502544

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/8/20

STREET: I-91 North Bound

TOWN: Brownington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 164

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Austin

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Broken Windshield, Damaged to Driver's side and passenger side doors.

INJURIES: Minor Injuries.

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle collision on I91 north bound near the town Brownington. The ensuing investigation determined that the vehicle being operated by a Trevor Austin of Littleton, NH had hydroplaned before leaving the roadway. The vehicle came to rest after striking a tree, subsequently sustaining significant damage. Austin was transported by EMS to North Country Hospital in Newport, VT for injuries received during the crash.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881