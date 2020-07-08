Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,892 in the last 365 days.

FWP proposes new boat ramp at Little Muddy Creek FAS

Recreation News - Region 4

Wed Jul 08 08:48:23 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is taking public comment on an environmental assessment regarding the construction of a primitive boat ramp at the Little Muddy Creek Fishing Access Site.

The boat ramp is proposed for the lower portion of Little Muddy Creek and would allow access for small boats, such as rafts, drift boats, canoes and kayaks, to the Missouri River.

For more information on the proposal or to comment, please go to the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices. A public review and comment period will be available July 2 – August 8, 2020. Written comment should be delivered to the following address: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Little Muddy Creek FAS Boat Ramp Comments, 4600 Giant Springs Rd., Great Falls, MT 59405, comment on line or send comment to fwpr4publiccom@mt.gov.

You just read:

FWP proposes new boat ramp at Little Muddy Creek FAS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.