NDOT July 13 Board Meeting Held Virtually

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is holding its next Board of Directors meeting on-line at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 13, at www.nevadadot.com. It follows Governor Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive suspending in-person public meetings, while still providing an alternative for virtual participation.

The public can view the agenda and live meeting by clicking HERE. Comments related to specific agenda items are limited to 450 words or less, and can be submitted by either email at: publicomment@dot.nv.gov or, online at: www.nevadadot.com/doing-business/meeting-public-comments-form  

Public comments received by 4 p.m., Friday, July 10, will be provided to the Board for review prior to the meeting, and subsequently entered into the permanent record. Public comments, meanwhile, received after 4 p.m., July 10 and still prior to 5 p.m., July 13, will also be included in the permanent record.

On-line meetings offer an opportunity to remotely view and comment without participating in-person, thereby adhering to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) public safety and health guidelines. NDOT appreciates the public’s patience and understanding in making alternate accommodations.

