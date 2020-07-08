BCI Announces Webinar on Building World-Class Teams
Baker Communications continues its highly attended webinar series with this one on "How To Build A World Class Sales Team."
In response to continuing demand from our customers, BCI has created a webinar to share some of the best practices around creating world-class sales teams: "How To Build A World-Class Sales Team." The webinar is scheduled for Friday, July 17th, 2020. The time is 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST - and the webinar is free. To register go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/How-To-Build-A-World-Class-Sales-Team.html.
— Joe DiDonato | BCI Chief of Staff
According to Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff, "We continue to promote the wrong people into the critical role of Sales Manager. More often than not, we promote our top sellers into these roles which only serves to double the problem. The new Sales Manager most likely has the wrong skill set to build a world-class team, and we just lost our top seller." Mr. DiDonato went on to point out two statistics that support his view. First, only 1 out of 7 sellers has ever been successful as a Sales Manager; and secondly, 5 out of 6 Sales Managers fail in the seller's role. The reason is very different skill sets are required as an top individual contributor versus someone who can coach and build a world-class sales team.
Ted Baird, Baker Communications' VP of Delivery and Customer Success, will moderate with insights from three panelists on creating world class teams: Michelle Benfer, VP of Sales at HubSpot; Joe DiDonato, Chief of Staff at Baker Communications and former Oracle Exec; and Benjamin Smith, one of Baker Communications' top sellers for the past 14 years.
What you will learn if you attend...
- The painful difference between world-class and average performance
- The basics: salary caps, top 3 competencies, motivation, and culture
- How to use "coach-driven practice" to sharpen our game
- What makes a good Sales Manager?
- 7 steps for building a world-class team
- What 'great' looks like...
The company said that its webinars have been averaging nearly 750 registrants per webinar, with an 80% attendance rate, and it's for those reasons that it is continuing to offer these timely topics. The webinars have also been receiving very high NPS scores (9.8) for sharing valuable content during the current crisis. Baker Communications has won numerous awards and analyst recommendations over the past several years as one of the top companies in the world for sales training. To find out more about this webinar and to see the company's complete blended training offers, visit: http://www.BCICorp.com.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
Joe DiDonato
Baker Communications, Inc.
+1 805-823-3552
BCI Selling System