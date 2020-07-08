These Local Businesses are Booming Despite Coronavirus
Some local businesses are reporting record sales due to corona says local business expertARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WinningLocal.com reports businesses seeing an increase due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
RV and Boat Sales at Southaven RV and Marine in Southaven, Mississippi are experiencing the highest demand in over 20 years. Lacey's Narrows Marina, located on Greers Ferry Lake in Arkansas, is reporting the largest demand for boats for rent and marina slips for rent in over 20 years. Dr. Carmella Knoernschild, an Orthodontist and top Invisalign Provider is finding it a challenge to manage the sudden increase in patient load now that business has reopened. Rood, INC., is also reporting a record year for their air conditioning repair, sales, and geothermal business.
“It is discouraging to constantly hear the negative news about businesses so we wanted to remind people of some really positive stories happening as well. The RV business is booming! Boating rentals and marina slip usage is up like never before. Families are gathering together and spending more quality time together outdoors. Some of our clients such as Attorneys, Dentists, Orthodontists, HVAC, are all struggling to manage new and existing customer demands," says Jeff Turnbow, owner of WinningLocal.com, a marketing and consulting company.
While the Coronavirus quarantine did slow down everything for several weeks, it also created a pent-up demand for many sales and rentals. Turnbow says "Southaven RV and Marine's RV and Boat lot is less than half-full and demand is steady. The entire RV Industry is seeing a demand that manufacturing simply cannot meet. Lacey's Narrows Marina is renting houseboats, pontoons, and waverunners, like never before. Why is this happening? Many have learned that social distancing works great on the lake or in the great outdoors. More people are working from home and now shopping more from home. The internet and mobile phone has allowed the shopping and communication to continue. We just wanted to highlight some positive business news and provide some hope within the business community. There is so much fear and anxiety overwhelming our news sources, yet there is hope and success also occurring in the midst of all this talk of gloom and doom. We are very thankful for this success and hope to see all businesses come back to their full greatness."
Turnbow adds "The pent-up demand happened as people waited a few weeks after the initial quarantine before continuing to spend their money. Online retail sales have been booming and businesses who were not already incorporating a serious internet marketing strategy within their business model have found themselves forcing it rather quickly in order to open new revenue streams. Now is the time to bring in a strategist to help smooth out the difficulties and increase the potential of these new streams of income. The Coronavirus Pandemic has given us devastation, yet it has also opened up new opportunities. Within this new normal comes new opportunities for businesses that are willing to adapt, create, and act on the change this will require".
ABOUT WINNING LOCAL
Winning Local is a digital marketing and business consulting/coaching company located in Conway, Arkansas.
They provide services such as web site design, search marketing, social media, training, and business strategy to small and large businesses.
ABOUT JEFF TURNBOW
Jeff Turnbow is a marketing expert, business trainer, and public speaker.
He owns a digital marketing agency, WinningLocal.com, and his training/speaking company JeffTurnbow.com.
