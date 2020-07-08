Road work beginning on WYO 230 near Harmony

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are beginning road work along WYO 230 on Friday, weather permitting.

The project consists of milling and paving a section of the highway that runs through Harmony, from mile markers 11.5-22.16. After paving is complete, crews will also chip seal the project area.

Motorists will likely encounter travel delays through the work zone, including potential lane closures and pilot car operations. Travelers should take it slow and stay alert for changing construction patterns.

The project is expected to be complete by Aug. 31. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142.