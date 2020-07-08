Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea Launches Mobile App for iOS App Store & Google Play Store
Download our awesome mobile commerce experience and get a chance to free cupcakes and more
I have not invested in a storefront so we are able to use QUALITY ORGANIC INGREDIENTS and invest more on web-front and mobile-front. The whole idea is to make the customer experience seamless”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Akeila Tejwani
Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea uses mostly ORGANIC Ingredients for it cakes and cupcakes, today announced the launch of their first mobile app, available for iOS. “The mobile users have been growing month over month and that’s why we decided to build and launch our app”, says Akeila Tejwani, Chief Baker.
The app is focused on the ability for users to make a purchase for their mobile device as per Google Analytics data. The users can easily shop for cakes, cupcakes and custom cakes. The user can choose Product Categories for Vegan, Keto, Gluten-Free, Paleo and Regular options for cakes, cupcakes and tea.
“We are getting more and more users from out of town who want to send a sweet gift for their loved ones in SA. This app will allow them to easily place the order without having to call us.”, says Akeila Tejwani.
The mobile app has the following features:
1) Ability to search and place an order for Vegan, Gluten-Free, Keto, Paleo and Regular Cakes
2) Ability to search and place an order for Vegan, Gluten-Free, Keto, Paleo and Regular Cupcakes
3) View and order any SPECIALS that Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea will be running from time to time
4) Use Coupon code for various discounts
5) Create a new user profile or log in with their existing profile
6) Pay using credit cards
“I have not invested in a storefront so we are able to use QUALITY ORGANIC INGREDIENTS and invest more on web-front and mobile-front. The whole idea is to make the customer experience seamless and they should be able to order online on their channel of choice.” Says Akki Tejwani.
You can download the apps from the App Store and Play Store:
https://bit.ly/AkkiPlay - Google Play Store
https://bit.ly/AkkiApple - App Store
ABOUT AKKI's CUPCAKERY & TEA
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!
I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the profits to kids’ charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savouries. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfil my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
Tips for Akki's Cupcakery & Tea: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/tips/
BUY GIFT CARDS: https://akkiscupcakery.com/buy-gift-cards/
SUPPORT OUR CUPCAKERY: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-akkis-cupcakery-tea/
Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
+1 210-201-5669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Akki's Cupcakery Donates $2,000 to Kids Charities and Non-Profits