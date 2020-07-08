Safe Recipes for Good Health
Call for Entries for the 30 Minute Meals Safe Recipe Contest
Right now during the pandemic, food safety at home is about staying healthy.”ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) is looking for the best 30 minute main dish meals for their first online Safe Recipe Contest. Entrants will write their recipes using the Safe Recipe Style Guide.
— Shelley Feist, PFSE Executive Director
Created and released by the non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) in 2019, the Safe Recipe Style Guide provides specific, concise recipe text to address four areas of food safety risk in the home: temperature, hand washing, cross contamination, and produce handling.
Research has shown that when recipes contain food safety instructions, people follow them. In observational research, 90% of people wash their hands using recipes with safety instructions, compared to just 59% who wash their hands while preparing food without safety instructions.
The Safe Recipe Contest is open to U.S. residents who fall into one of four categories:
1) BAC Fighters (health and food safety educators, nutrition educators, dietitians, teachers; cooperative extension professionals)
2) food writers/bloggers with an active blog or social media account
3) kids ages 5-17
4) food retailer or grocery store employees
A winner will be chosen from each category, and each category winner will be entered in the Grand Prize selection.
Winners will receive cash prizes and be featured in an online cookbook distributed to thousands through www.fightbac.org. The Grand Prize winner will also see their recipe developed into a professionally-produced recipe video in English and Spanish.
The submission deadline is August 17, 2020. Winners will be announced at an online event September 9, 2020.
“By providing access to dozens of delicious and safe recipes, the Partnership for Food Safety Education and its network of educators promote safe recipes as important to the good health of everyone,” said Shelley Feist, PFSE’s Executive Director. “With people cooking more at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the time is right to commit to safe recipes as effective tools to improve hand washing, thermometer use and other healthy food preparation behaviors.”
The 30 Minute Meals Safe Recipe Contest is supported by the Partnership’s 2020 Story of Your Dinner sponsors, Cargill and Costco Wholesale.
To check for eligibility and for more information about the contest, please visit fightbac.org/recipecontest.
For questions about submitting an entry, please contact us at mysaferecipe@fightbac.org.
About the PFSE
The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education is the originator of science-based food safety messages and the national leader in developing and disseminating information around the linkage of food safety consumer education with positive health outcomes. Food safety and health educators, and consumers, can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at www.fightbac.org. The Partnership is the creator and steward of the popular Fight BAC!® national food safety education campaign.
Shelley Feist
Partnership for Food Safety Education
+1 202-247-0140
email us here
Introducing the 30-Minute Meals Safe Recipe Contest