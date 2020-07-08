Milkio clarified butter is in all the ways better than normal dairy butter
Milkio clarified butter is a pure, versatile, and healthy cooking oil that you can use instead of butter for better health benefits and cooking paybacks.
Milkio Foods produces 100% organic ghee (clarified butter) from organic butter: Milkio maintains quality production, and presently, the company is certified as an US FDA and HACCP registered facility.”TE RAPA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio organic grass-fed ghee clarified butter is now available almost worldwide both for online purchase and offline regular purchase. Presently, Milkio ghee clarified butter is available in the markets of the USA, Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Egypt, China, Thailand, Japan, and New Zealand, so the availability of the product has become more than regular.
Before a couple of years, what is clarified butter was a general query because people hardly could understand the difference between butter and clarified butter. But things are different nowadays. The benefits of ghee in diet clearly explains that ghee clarified butter is a safer and healthier option than normal dairy butter. For example, butter may induce food allergy for lactose intolerants, but ghee is free of lactose and casein and that is why it does not pose the risk of food sensitivity for these people.
But how it is better than butter? According to Milkio spokesperson, Milkio clarified butter offers higher smoke point, which means in comparison to butter it is more stable while cooking. Consumers have reported that they have used Milkio clarified butter as a spread instead of butter, and it’s good to eat. In comparison to butter, Milkio ghee clarified butter is much storage-friendly and you can preserve it in the kitchen for 12-18 from the date of manufacturing without refrigeration support. Milkio clarified butter is good for cooking all types of dishes whereas butter fits better with sweet dishes. Even in baking because of higher smoke point ghee is a better butter replacement.
In terms of calorie count also ghee offers higher calorie than butter. Followers of Keto and Paleo diet have found ghee as a better quality fat as fat count in ghee clarified butter is higher than butter. If you compare salted butter and ghee, the salt in butter contains sodium and it is not healthy for patients with heart disease, kidney disease, etc. Ghee clarified butter is a better substitute than dairy butter as it is safe and offers several benefits that butter may not be able to offer its consumers.
How to make clarified butter is a vital point in ghee manufacturing as the production process decides its quality a lot. Milkio Foods is based in New Zealand, hence the company can use the best raw ingredients of making world-class clarifier butter. The milk gets collected from the listed organic farms of New Zealand only from the 100% grass-fed cows. The company uses the most reliable ghee manufacturing method for making USDA standard adhered organic grass-fed ghee, which is certified by leading organic certifiers like BioGro and AsureQuality of New Zealand.
Milkio Ghee clarified butter is sold worldwide via the retail network, so finding where to buy ghee clarified butter is an easy catch for the consumers. The product gets sold both online and offline. The company also offers contract manufacturing and private label services on demand.
Ghee clarified butter is a better dairy product than butter, and it is always safe to buy organic grass-fed quality ghee as it tastes good, easy to use, and preservation friendly.
Bring Milkio clarified Butter at home and enjoy a healthy dose on nutrition from your cooking oil! It’s tasty, and safe for your loved ones.
