Lane closures on I-29 Southbound from the Christine Interchange to the Oxbow Interchange begin Wednesday July 8

Construction is scheduled to begin July 8, on I-29 from the Christine Interchange to the Oxbow Interchange. This project consists of applying a chip seal coat and pavement markings. There will be work on all ramps on the Christine, Cass County #18, and Oxbow Interchanges. Work will be only on the SB ramps for the Kindred Interchange.

During construction:

Speed will be reduced throughout construction zone

Fresh oil and loose rock on roadway

Minimum delays expected

The project is expected to be completed by next week.

A second project in the area will include work on the Wild Rice bridge just south of exit 54 which includes jacking the approach slabs on the north side of the bridge and installing guardrail end terminals on the south side. The Wild Rice bridge project is separate, and will have its own timeframe for completion.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.