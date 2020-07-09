New Benetech Maxzone® Plus System Solves Load Zone Challenges With Major Capital Savings and No Chute Replacement

Benetech MaxZone Plus

Benetech, Inc. has a new patent-pending MaxZone Plus system for bulk material handlers who need to solve belt conveyor load zone issues.

AURORA, IL, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benetech, Inc. has announced the availability of its patent-pending MaxZone Plus system for bulk material handlers who need to solve belt conveyor load zone issues where time and budget constraints exist.

Load zones often contend with excessive spillage and fugitive dust, mainly because of a misaligned transfer point chute that creates a flawed transition of material onto the receiving belt. Improper or off-center loading can further cause the belt to mistrack, leading to safety hazards, conveyor damage and strain on the motor.

At the same time, many companies do not have the schedule or the resources for a full engineered load zone chute replacement. Benetech created the MaxZone Plus system to help operators stay productive without chute redesign and complete change-out.

The system acts as an efficient belt conveyor load zone chute that keeps material flowing while reducing transfer point spillage and dust through center loading. Components include adjustable side kicker plates as well as an adjustable deflector for proper, smoother center loading of material onto the loading belt. Removable side panels further allow height adjustment according to belt conveyor load zone requirements.

The MaxZone Plus system can be adapted to existing Benetech XN Wear Liners as well as retrofitted to other containment systems. Different liner options are also available.

“Excess spillage and dust in the belt conveyor load zone areas lead to costly maintenance, housekeeping and material loss,” said Benetech President and CEO Ron Pircon. “Combined with our MaxZone Modular Skirtboard and Conveyor Belt system, the MaxZone Plus system delivers the results that operators require at a much lower cost than other solutions available to the market.

“Because the MaxZone Plus often eliminates the need for an engineered transfer point chute, customers can save more than $200,000 in capital costs. The creative yet economical design of the MaxZone Plus also saves operators tens of thousands in clean-up expenses while contributing to safety compliance. It is an entirely new concept for bulk material handling.”

In step with current health and safety concerns, the MaxZone Plus system also needs only one person for maintenance, allowing for proper social distancing if required by a plant’s policy.

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material–handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust-control and material-handling systems, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit www.benetechglobal.com.