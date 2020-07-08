St. Albans Barracks // Arson - Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202865

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2365 East Bakersfield Rd., Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Arson, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Christina Johnson

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 4th 2020 at 1300 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the 2365 East Bakersfield Rd. The complainant called to advise that Christina Johnson was at this residence and was refusing to leave. Before VSP arrived she left. The complainant advised that before she left, she went into a camper that was parked in the garage to gather belongings and started a fire inside the camper causing damage to the mattress and other interior parts of the camper. Further investigation on July 7 revealed that there was an Abuse Prevention order in place, prohibiting Johnson from being at the residence. Johnson was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior court on July 8 at 1300 hours

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 8, 2020 at 1300

COURT: Franklin County Superior

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.