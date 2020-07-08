CloudCodes bags the Gold Medal from Software Reviews
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudCodes, leading cloud security and CASB solution company, received a gold medal from Software Reviews in their data quadrant. The Software Reviews monitored a summary of a comprehensive report available for the product, aggregating feedbacking from real IT professionals and business leaders.
Software Reviews collects and analyzes the most detailed reviews on enterprise software from real users to give an unprecedented view into products and vendors before the users buy. The reports provide the users and the team with minutely detailed data on the software that users are considering, summarized, and displayed all in one place so that the clients can research faster. By comparing vendors, Software Reviews provide a total understanding of the product and help identify vendors that can deliver on both.
Debasish Pramanik, CEO of CloudCodes mentioned, “We are incredibly proud of our team for investing their time, efforts, and inputs to enrich our client experience. Our goal has always been to transparently communicate with our clients and provide them with every possible solution for their issues. We look forward to enhancing our customer lifecycle and maintaining a constant stream of detailed customer content.
CloudCodes – CloudCodes is a cloud security solution provider founded in 2011. It focuses on providing cloud security solutions to enterprise customers through its single sign-on solution. Its objective is to provide a simple, effective, and efficient platform for securing cloud applications for an enterprise.
https://www.softwarereviews.com/products/cloudcodes
and visit our site https://www.cloudcodes.com/
https://www.softwarereviews.com/products/cloudcodes
and visit our site https://www.cloudcodes.com/
CloudCodes Software Pvt. Ltd.
+91 74999 94075
