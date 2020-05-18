CloudCodes announces the availability of certificate based device restriction as part of Single Sign On
CloudCodes now deploys a certificate-based authentication on each device, which allows secured access to enterprise cloud applications.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudCodes, leading cloud security and CASB solution company, released the new version that comes with device fingerprinting based on certificates for organisation approved laptop or desktop.This brings additional controls to allow enterprise cloud applications on approved devices in a remote working or work from home scenario.
CloudCodes now deploys a certificate-based authentication on each device, which allows secured access to enterprise cloud applications. The certificate exchange between the client and the server helps in identifying the user accessing the device and then approves them to access it. It is a conventional method of managing network endpoints installed on every device. Agentless Device Restriction provides real-time information of the user accessing the device and comprehensive visibility and control over the cloud environment.
“IT companies are now in dire need of an agentless solution that can offer complete visibility and control over your network. Visibility is the key factor in maintaining the security of your network. The more visible your network is, the more secure is your cloud environment. With the help of our agentless device restriction, our clients can now certify the user before allowing them access to the device and detect data threats in the initial stage itself,” said Jude Aloysius, CTO, CloudCodes.
CloudCodes – CloudCodes is a cloud security solution provider founded in 2011. It focuses on providing cloud security solutions to enterprise customers through its single sign-on solution. Its objective is to provide a simple, effective, and efficient platform for securing cloud applications for an enterprise. CloudCodes is recognized by Analyst firm Gartner as one of the sample vendors for Cloud Security and SaaS Security.
