CloudCodes recommended for secure remote working environment

Government of India announced CloudCodes as one of the top IT companies in securing the enterprise data while working remotely.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pune, 05 May 2020. CloudCodes, leading cloud security and CASB solution company, was recommended as one of the top Indian start-ups for remote working environments. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India along with Data Security Council of India and National Centre of Excellence for CyberSecurity Technology Development and Entrepreneurship has officially announced the list of Indian Start-ups for securing Work from Home Environment.CloudCodes provides shadow IT controls, cloud workload assessment, Cloud DLP, and email DLP to ensure your business is data leak proof. It also allows a compliance check and a single sign-on solution. The platform lets users gain granular control over data to ensure there is no data breach by users by providing access controls to the company.“We are surviving a troublesome time for society and our business. The emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic has left nobody unaffected. The virus isn't just asserting human lives — it is oppressing every nation and global economics to unprecedented pressure. Yet, these difficulties strengthen our determination to keep progressing in the direction of serving our clients with resilience and support” stated Debasish Pramanik, CEO CloudCodes.CloudCodes – CloudCodes is a cloud security solution provider founded in 2011. It focuses on providing cloud security solutions to enterprise customers through its single sign-on solution. Its objective is to provide a simple, effective, and efficient platform for securing cloud applications for an enterprise.For more information, visit - https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/ministry-of-electronics-it-lists-start-ups-for-securing-work-from-home-environment/article31486446.ece



