Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,987 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Receives Federal Waiver From Perkins Funding Requirements

CHEYENNE – The U.S. Department of Education (USED) granted Wyoming a waiver on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 of section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA), commonly referred to as the “Tydings Amendment,” to extend the period of availability of Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 funds for obligation for programs, in which the SEA participates as the eligible agency until September 30, 2021, due to widespread school and program closures and disruptions related to the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The flexibility afforded through the waiver extends the use of fiscal year (FY) 2018 State grant  authorized by Title I of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 through September 30, 2021.

USED announced the availability of this waiver on Thursday, April 16, 2020 and information was immediately sent to states on the waiver submission process. This waiver allows Secretary Betsy DeVos to grant waivers requested by State educational agencies (SEAs) of section 421(b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA), often referred to as the “Tydings Amendment,” to extend the period of availability of State formula grant funds authorized by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 (Perkins Act) and the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA).

The waiver language can be viewed here. The Wyoming Department of Education will take public comment on the waiver through August 8, 2020. Comments can be submitted through an online form, or mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education Attn: Shelley Hamel 122 West 25th Street, Suite E200 Cheyenne, WY 82002

All public comments will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.

– END –

Media Contact: Linda Finnerty, Communications Director 307-777-2053 linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

You just read:

Wyoming Receives Federal Waiver From Perkins Funding Requirements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.