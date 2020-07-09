xStor Smart Storage Delivers 100TB Network Storage with integrated axle ai remote access

xStor Logo axle ai Logo

Integrated solution from Galileo Digital targets film digitization with massive capacity, browser-based remote access and search and simple monthly pricing

Integrating axle ai’s radically simple remote access software with 100 terabytes of enterprise storage – at this price point – is truly a breakthrough product.” — Steve Klenk, CEO, Galileo Digital

REDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galileo Digital is announcing immediate availability of xStor Smart Storage, a 100 Terabyte network storage solution priced at $495/month on a 4-year lease (or $19,995 for purchase), including remote access and search software from axle ai, Inc. The solution, comprised of a 2U storage server with enterprise-grade hardware components, represents a value breakthrough while integrated solutions with media management software typically cost over $50,000. Remote access and search are increasingly needed today as COVID-19 restrictions require work from home and make travel and in-person collaboration difficult.

While designed for excellent performance and reliability at an aggressive price point, xStor systems are also the only hard disk-based storage systems to be painstakingly tested and optimized for use with Lasergraphics film scanners. Meeting the massive storage demands of high resolution, ultra-fast scanners is no simple task. Film scanners require enormous capacity, extremely high data write speeds, unrestrained scalability, and a low total cost of ownership.

The solution includes a 5-user version of axle ai 2020, the company’s ‘radically simple’ remote access and search software. axle ai 2020 features a browser front end that lets users remotely access and tag, catalog, and search their media files, as well as a range of AI-driven options to automatically discover specific visual and audio attributes within those files. Given the large amounts of video, often multiple terabytes, that can be accumulated in a day of scanning or by a video team in a single shoot, this system saves enormous time and effort by allowing rapid search and management of those media files.

Steve Klenk, CEO of Galileo Digital, said “We’ve seen increasing demand for our xStor family of network storage arrays, which combine massive storage density and high throughput. Integrating axle ai’s radically simple remote access software with 100 terabytes of enterprise storage – at this price point – is truly a breakthrough product.”

Pricing and Availability

xStor Smart Storage is available immediately from Galileo Digital and its global resellers, at a price of $19,995. An integrated leasing solution allows customers to purchase the system for $495 per month over a 4-year period with a $1 buyout at the end of the lease. The system includes 100 Terabytes of enterprise-class disk based storage, 10 Gigabit/second and 1 Gigabit/second network interfaces, and the axle ai 2020 remote management and search application. Optional software modules – including AI-driven speech transcription, face recognition and object recognition – are available with prices starting at under $2.00 per hour of footage analyzed.

About Galileo Digital

Galileo Digital, a California-based company, is the exclusive, global distributor for xStor storage solutions and Lasergraphics motion picture film scanners and film recorders. Galileo is the recognized global leader in seamless, end-to-end, film-to-digital workflow, archive and media asset management solutions. Galileo was founded in 2007 by Steve Klenk, previously with PricewaterhouseCoopers and a former Vice President for Business Development at Lasergraphics. Steve’s vision was to engage a handful of the preeminent systems integrators, leverage their human and technological resources, and provide cost effective “end-to-end” film digitization, post production, data storage, and asset management systems planning and integration services to motion picture, broadcast, archive and education clients worldwide. More info at www.galileodigital.com

About axle ai, Inc.

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Capital. More information at https://axle.ai.

