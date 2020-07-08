Dave Antony, Chris Barranco and Kelli Weaver join SCCG Management’s Business Development Team

Logo of Las Vegas based casino gaming consultancy, SCCG Management.

The SCCG Management Business Development Team adds key talent for North America in executives, Dave Antony, Chris Barranco and Kelli Weaver

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, managing partner of SCCG Management announced today that the business development team has been enhanced with the addition of Dave Antony, Chris Barranco and Kelli Weaver, three executive level team members, who are responsible for the acceleration of strategic growth of the company, and its clients, in North America.

Dave Antony has over 25 years of experience in assisting companies in structuring transactions, accessing capital, and corporate governance. Antony has been a director of 14 public companies in industries including esports, daily fantasy sports, loyalty marketing, media and natural resources. For these entities, Antony has raised in excess of $750M by way of equity, secured debt and convertible debt. Antony will focus on business opportunities in Canada, as the federal and provincial governments work to introduce legislation and regulations for the expansion of Sports Wagering, as well as unlocking other related non-gaming commercial deals.

Chris Barranco is an accomplished and driven sales leader, motivator and trainer, bringing 20 years of experience in the hospitality and technology industries. Known by colleagues and clients for his passion, energy, and business tenacity, Barranco possesses a vast array of professional competencies that include software systems, igaming and sports wagering systems, casino management systems (CMS); online, social, and brick and mortar electronic gaming machines and casinos; ‘best practice’ solution selling methodology and sales cycle mgmt.; building enthusiastic, best-in-class teams; high-impact presentations; client relationship nurturing; and strategic business unit planning. Barranco attributes his career success to providing client-first service, surrounding himself with accomplished people, and practicing continual self-development. The latter includes keeping in step with the latest industry technologies and subscribing to the teachings of authors like John C. Maxwell, Dale Carnegie, and Daniel Goleman.

Kelli Weaver has a decade of experience in the Tribal Gaming industry, and is an experienced business development executive with a demonstrated history of working in the courts, Tribal programs, and gaming industry, with special expertise in Nonprofit Organizations and Tribal Government. Weaver is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and has a passion for serving Tribal Gaming and diversifying the industry. Weaver earned a M.S. degree in Criminal Justice Administration focused in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from Central Missouri State University.

Weaver and Barranco will focus on business development opportunities for SCCG and its clients in the United States, including Sports Wagering, casino operations and marketing solutions and technologies related to the casino, hotel and integrated resort sector.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and development of worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casino, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.