COVID-19 Technology Solution for Casinos Based on CDC and Nevada Gaming Control Board Guidelines Released by Droisys

Core Functionalities of Droisys C19 Response Solution

Droisys C19 solution helps businesses stay safe and in compliance, providing streamlined check in, temperature checks, virtual reservations & BI data analytics.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Droisys has released a C19 technology solution for high-foot-traffic industries such as the casino, hospitality & entertainment industry.Droisys C19 solution can be easily integrated with existing systems. Features: resource deployment for sanitation, digital queue management, remote slot machine booking (advance reservation and viewing), risk assessment dashboard, check-in & temperature scan, PPE management, disinfection/sanitation log, targeted consumer & safety information, and permission-based contact tracing.The application is powered by proprietary BI and analytics software of Droisys Inc , offering actionable insights and data analytics.Droisys C19 helps organizations generate revenue, optimize resources, and reduce risks. These include: dashboard, symptom reporting & data analysis (compliance efficiencies), tailored customer resources (enhanced customer experience), onboarding & continued training (operational efficiencies), and worker productivity (risk reduction).Droisys is a global software development and innovation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Las Vegas, New York, and India.To schedule a demo, please contact Brennan Allison, Technical Lead at Droisys: brennan.a@droisys.com.For general inquiries, contact: c19@droisys.com.